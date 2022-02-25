WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — For nearly 24 hours Volodymer Ivashko has made call, after call, after call. Each one begins with a quick hello and then goes right in to Ukrainian as he regularly checks in on his sister Valentina.

Valentia was parked in her car just miles from the Poland border trying to get out of Ukraine. Ivashko woke her early Thursday morning after watching the news in Orlando showing Russia attacking Ukraine.

“They never knew what was going on, so I woke her up and she told me what are you talking about?" an exhausted Ivashko said. "'I am sleeping everything is OK,' (Valentina said). I am like, 'No, you have to get up.' She called me back in five minutes and was already packing her bags.”

Just a few miles from where Valentina lives near the town of Kharkiv, she said she could hear and see shelling in the distance. Minutes after speaking to her brother and seeing what was happening, she packed what she could and left with her son, hoping to avoid the conflict by entering Poland.

“She is in the field," Ivashko said. "There is a line, but they are not letting men out of the country for the reason of a military situation.”

Volodymer’s close friend, Julian Repchak, lives in western Ukraine and said he doesn’t know what to do or where to go. With the help of Ivashko translating he said: ​ “Military forces, like physical troops on the ground, came from the Belarus border.”

Tonight at ten and only on @MyNews13. I speak to a Ukrainian man who woke up his sister in the middle of the night to tell her Russia was attacking Ukraine. She shot this video of shelling by grad systems near Kharkiv. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/1pEjUujRme — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) February 25, 2022

Unable to sleep at 1:30 a.m. in Ukraine, Repchak now fears he may be called into battle to help fight Russia.

“Unfortunately, even though our wives might be mad with our decision, we will fight until the end," Ivashko translated for his friend in the Ukraine. "That is how it is going down right now.”

About 40 miles from where Repchak lives is the Ivano Frankvisk Military Airport. Repchak said he could hear the attack.

Ivashko is in constant communication with everyone he knows in Ukraine, but he wishes he can do more.

“I can’t do anything, that is the reality, I know,” he said.

But what he does know, is that so far, his friends and family are alive and OK.

Friday in Apopka begins a 3-day Ukrainian Festival that has been planned for months.

However, instead of the festival being a celebration for Ukraine and its culture, it will now be a rally to show support for Ukraine.