This winter brought a new place to meet some wild friends! It's right inside Destiny USA.

Little Ray’s Nature Centre is home to sloths, frogs, ferrets and more. The creatures range from small spiders to boa constrictors. The centre allows a close up look at exotic animals you can't see everyday.

They also offer special shows where they educate visitors. Plus, there’s a few you’re allowed to touch.

You can check out all the fun for yourself, Wednesday's through Sunday's.