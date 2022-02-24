CINCINNATI — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is threatening to send already rising gas prices to all-time highs in the coming weeks. Cincy Errands, a Cincinnati delivery business, is already taking a hit due to their fuel costs. Cincy Errands drove more than 145,000 miles just last year.

What You Need To Know Gas prices are nearing $3.40 per gallon in the Cincinnati region, about a 40-cent increase since the start of the year



The increases are expected to continue to rise due to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis



Cincy Errands, a Cincinnati delivery business, said the increase in gas costs means an increase for their customers



Cincy Errands plans to switch to trucks that take regular gas to hopefully save on gas in the future

“For a little company like us, two owners and three part-time drivers, that’s quite a few miles for us," Frank Skalski, part-owner of Cincy Errands, said.

Those miles add up, especially with the recent increase in gas prices. Skalski said he’s seen an increase in the last year of $1.32 per gallon in the diesel fuel needed to operate his trucks.

“When it gets over $3 a gallon, it really starts eating at our bottom line and year after year our biggest expense has always been fuel," he said.

For companies to make it work, Skalski said he has no choice but to increase the prices for his customers, which he said they expect when gas prices go up.

“Everyone knows that when the fuel prices start going up, you start handing over that cost to your customers," Skalski said.

The rising cost of fuel doesn’t just impact small businesses, but also non-profits, like Community First Solutions, which delivers meals across Butler County.

“We haven’t felt a significant impact yet, but as the largest provider of Meals on Wheels in Butler County, we are concerned about increasing gas prices and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Ed Guiliano, director of transportation for the company, said in a statement.

For Skalski, he’s started to think of ways to minimize costs. He’s already planning on switching to trucks that use regular gasoline. But at the end of the day, he said they have to get the job done, no matter the price of gas.

“It gets tough on the bottom line, for sure," he said. "But you can’t just stop turning the wheels. We got bills to pay and families to feed.”