CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A new electric vehicle charging station that promises to expand access to clean-energy transportation was unveiled Thursday in Charlotte’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

The PoleVolt station, which was developed by a public-private partnership that included the city, UNC Charlotte and Duke Energy, taps into streetlights to enable drivers to charge vehicles parked streetside, according to a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper's office. The service is free.

Here with @RoyCooperNC. They are talking about PoleVolt, a public-private partnership that uses existing streetlights to provide curbside charging for drivers that do not have access to dedicated off-street parking. @SpecNews1CLT pic.twitter.com/tDtTOpLYmY — Kari Beal (@KariBealTV) February 24, 2022

Cooper, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and other officials attended the inauguration of the station, which they touted as the first of its kind in the nation and a step toward equitable access to cleaner energy options.

“The transition by vehicle manufacturers to electric vehicles is upon us and this station is just one example of how North Carolina is getting ready," Cooper said. "The quicker we move, the more affordable electric vehicles will become for everyday people.”

The partnership included the Energy Production and Infrastructure Center at UNC Charlotte, the city of Charlotte, the Centralina Regional Council and Duke Energy. Funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Cooper this year has set aggressive goals for greenhouse gas emissions, including expansion of zero-emission vehicles. His critics have said such policies could result in higher electricity costs for businesses and residents.