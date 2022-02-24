LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shared his thoughts on Russia’s overnight invasion of Ukraine, calling it a “serious, serious incident.”

What You Need To Know Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine early Thursday morning



Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Biden administration should “ratchet the sanctions all the way up”



Later on Thursday, President Biden introduced a wave of strict sanctions against Russia



According to the Associated Press, reports of missile strikes were heard in several cities in Ukraine

Following Russia launching an invasion into Ukraine Thursday morning, Kentucky politicians like McConnell condemned the actions by the country and Vladimir Putin.

“What we have in Europe now is the first shooting war since World War II,” McConnell said in Louisville on Thursday. “This is a serious, serious incident.”

As daunting images of the invasion emerge, the Kentucky senator had tough words for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country’s continued aggression toward Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin is a bad guy. He’s an authoritarian, he yearns for empire, and we need to do everything we can to stop him,” McConnell said.

He called for swift sanctions on Russia and views them as a way to show others around the world that those actions will not be accepted by the U.S. or its allies.

“Ratchet the sanctions all the way up. Don’t hold any back,” McConnell said. “Every single available tough sanction should be employed and should be employed now.”

As the crisis in Ukraine continues to unfold, McConnell voiced his support for President Joe Biden’s refusal to send U.S. troops into Ukraine.

“There will be no American troops on the ground in Ukraine. No one is suggesting that and that is not something I would advocate either,” added McConnell.

However, President Biden has deployed soldiers in Poland, including several hundred from Ft. Campbell in Kentucky, to defend NATO allies in the region.

“We want to make sure that Putin doesn’t think he can cross the line into NATO,” McConnell explained. “Ukraine is not a part of NATO. They’d love to be a part of NATO, you can see why.”

The minority leader said the U.S. must respond with strength and stand with those in Ukraine, adding that “ultimate strength is important.”

He also said Kentuckians should monitor the developing situation, as the conflict could have affects that drive up inflation.

“The biggest problem we had before the invasion of Ukraine was raging inflation. Certainly this won’t help this problem,” said McConnell.