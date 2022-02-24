FRANKFORT, Ky. — After Russia launched an attack on Ukraine early on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear shared a message urging calm and unity in the Commonwealth.

What You Need To Know Gov. Andy Beshear is calling for unity after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday



While Kentuckians aren't on the ground fighting, Beshear said impacts like high gas prices will be felt in Kentucky



He reiterated that "we are not each other's enemies" in his call for calm and unity in a video on Twitter



President Joe Biden is expected to announce additional consequences for Russia's actions Thursday afternoon

Russia launched its widespread attack on Ukraine on Thursday after the country's president Vladimir Putin ordered a "special military operation" on its neighbor.

Ukraine's leadership said at least 40 people have been killed, with dozens more injured.

In a video posted to Twitter, Gov. Beshear said the “unprovoked attack is reverberating around the world.”

While Kentuckians won’t have their boots on the ground in Ukraine, Beshear said the conflict’s economic impacts will be felt in Kentucky.

Today the world woke up to the news that Russia has engaged in an unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Champions of democracy and the rule of law have imposed the most severe sanctions we've seen in order to stop the aggression. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/33Nf39adDs — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 24, 2022

“While we will not have our sons and daughters on the ground as troops in the Ukraine, we will be called upon to endure things like higher gas prices,” he said. “This is a small price to pay to stop this act of aggression.”

Beshear also called for a renewed sense of unity among Kentuckians.

“This should be a reminder that we have real enemies overseas that want to harm us and others,” Beshear said. “We are not each other’s enemies. It’s time for America to be united–every single one of us–against this external threat.”

President Joe Biden condemned what he called an "unprovoked and unjustified attack" and said he will address the American people on Thursday, where he will announce additional consequences for Russia's actions.

A recent AP-NORC poll showed about half of Americans think the U.S. should play a minor role in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Following the attack, stocks tumbled worldwide, sending fear coursing through markets and upping the pressure on the high inflation already hurting people and businesses around the world.