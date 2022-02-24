STATEWIDE — As Russia’s Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday, Florida’s political leaders reacted to the assault.

As Russia’s troops propelled a wide-range attack on Ukraine, which voted for independence in a democratic vote from the then-Soviet Union in 1991, many of Florida’s leaders reacted as explosions were heard in the capital of Kyiv.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings (D-FL-10), a former Orlando police chief, tweeted out a statement, blasting Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“A career in law enforcement taught me that the only thing a bully understands is strength. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is an outrage. It is unprovoked, the act of a coward, despite attempts by Russia to falsely manufacture an excuse for war,” Demings stated.

Putin has called both Russians and Ukrainians as “one people” and earlier this week has recognized the separatist Ukraine regions as independent states. Russian-backed leaders control the Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic.

Putin’s efforts to go to war are an attempt to bring Ukraine back into Russia’s control.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Orlando) tweeted out that while Ukraine is outgunned and outmanned, its people are brave and tough fighters.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) retweeted a message from President Joe Biden, in which he stated that the world’s prayers are with the Ukrainian people.