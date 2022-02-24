COLUMBUS, Ohio — New Albany-based Bath & Body Works, Inc. announced Wednesday that Andrew Meslow will step down as chief executive officer and as a member of the Board of Directors due to health reasons, effective May 12.

Sarah Nash, chair of the Board of Directors, will serve as the interim executive chair as the Board prepares a search for a permanent CEO.

Nash is also an investment banker and the top boss of the thermal management products maker Novagard Solutions.

After holding multiple positions at the company over the last two decades, Meslow took over in 2020 for then-L Brands from founder Leslie Wexner.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead this great company as CEO and be a part of the organization for nearly two decades. After much consideration and many discussions with my family, I have decided to step down as CEO so that I can focus on my health. As difficult as this decision was, I know I will be leaving this amazing company in highly capable hands with Sarah’s oversight, the deep and experienced bench of leadership and the most talented associates in the industry," Meslow said.

L Brands split itself in 2021 into Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret.

Bath & Body Works saw success during the pandemic as Americans rushed to buy its hand sanitizers, scented candles and more. Net sales surged 22% through the year up until Jan. 29. However, in extended trading Wednedsay, the company’s shares were down 5%. Projected earnings for 2022 also fell below Wall Street estimates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.