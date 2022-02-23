MILWAUKEE — At Soul Brew Kombucha in Milwaukee, owner Alesia Miller is brewing up a variety of kombucha flavors, in hopes of helping others navigating their health journeys.

Miller is the first Black woman owned Kombucha business in Wisconsin. She is a Milwaukee native and also wears many hats. She’s a mother, a vocalist and a teacher. After dealing with her own health concerns, she wanted to get into something that could help change her lifestyle, all while helping others.

“Kombucha came into my life at a perfect time,” said Miller. “I was pre-diabetic and depressed and not taking care of me. I decided it was time for me to do something different.”

Miller said she did her homework and quickly learned about the benefits of kombucha. She found a connection between gut health and mental health and wellness.

“I always grew up knowing that your health is your wealth,” she said. “I really was not wealthy at the time because I was not taking care of myself.”

Crystal Bell is a crew member at Soul Brew. She also added kombucha into her own health journey. Bell said she was diagnosed with gastritis and an autoimmune disease, but adding Kombucha into her health routine helped improve her health.

“For me it’s a healer, it’s a solver so why not share that with the world,” said Bell. “I take kombucha with me wherever I go.”

Miller said while she celebrates being the first Black woman owned kombucha business in the state, she also has concerns. She said it shows there is a lack of education and access surrounding gut health in the black and brown communities.

“So many people think that being healthy means that you’re skinny, but it’s really about how well you are on the inside,” said Miller.

Miller is celebrating three years since starting Soul Brew. She’s hoping to continue brewing in Milwaukee for years to come.

“It comes with its obstacles, but at the same time, I’m a woman of faith and I don’t let those obstacles be a barrier moving forward,” she said.

Miller said it’s important to remember, if you are experiencing any health issues to consult with your doctor.

You’ll find a variety of Soul Brew kombucha flavors. February’s special is Love Potion #414, which is a chocolate covered strawberry kombucha. For more information, visit https://mysoulbrew.com/.