Drugmakers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline announced Wednesday that they are seeking regulatory approval for their long-delayed COVID-19 vaccine, meaning another coronavirus inoculation could be on the way.

The companies are seeking approval for their inoculation to be used as a booster for other COVID-19 shots, as well as a standalone two-dose vaccine.

"The evolving epidemiology of COVID-19 demonstrates the need for a variety of vaccines," Roger Connor, the president of British drugmaker GSK said in a statement. "Our adjuvanted protein-based vaccine candidate uses a well-established approach that has been applied widely to prevent infection with other viruses including pandemic flu. We are confident that this vaccine can play an important role as we continue to address this pandemic and prepare for the post-pandemic period."

The vaccine is different from the other two-dose vaccines on the market – from drugmakers Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Instead, it relies on a protein-based approach, not unlike their seasonal flu shots. The doses can be stored at normal refrigerator temperature, making the vaccine easier to store and transport.

The companies said that early data from a late-stage trial showed the vaccine was 100% effective against severe COVID-19 and hospitalizations, 75% effective against moderate-to-severe COVID-19 and 57.9% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 – which they noted was "in line with expected vaccine effectiveness in today’s environment dominated by variants of concern."

"We’re very pleased with these data, which confirm our strong science and the benefits of our COVID-19 vaccine," said Thomas Triomphe, the Executive Vice President of Sanofi Vaccines. "The Sanofi-GSK vaccine demonstrates a universal ability to boost all platforms and across all ages. We also observed robust efficacy of the vaccine as a primary series in today’s challenging epidemiological environment."

They also said that the vaccine is effective as a booster, with trial data showing that the vaccine can cause an 18- to 30-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies when given to a person who has already been vaccinated with an mRNA or adenovirus vaccine (ie: Johnson & Johnson).

"When the Sanofi-GSK vaccine was used as a two-dose primary series followed by a booster dose, neutralizing antibodies increased 84- to 153-fold compared to pre-boost levels," the companies said in a release.

"No other global Phase 3 efficacy study has been undertaken during this period with so many variants of concern, including Omicron, and these efficacy data are similar to the recent clinical data from authorized vaccines," Triomphe added.

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline received billions of dollars in funding from Operation Warp Speed, the Trump Administration's public-private partnership launched in 2020 to develop, manufacture and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, as well as diagnostics and treatments. In December of 2020, the companies announced they were delaying their vaccine after interim results showed "insufficient immune response" in elderly adults.

The companies will seek authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as the European Medicines Agency.