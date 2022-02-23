ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — President Biden said he is using “every tool” to limit the effect of sanctions on domestic gas prices, but acknowledging Americans will likely see rising prices at the pump in coming months.

The last time oil was $100 per barrel was in 2014, but now we are just cents away from that, and the debate alone on whether Russia will invade Ukraine is causing an increase.

Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of oil and natural gas, and a good portion of their natural gas exports to Europe are carried through pipelines that pass-through Ukraine, so any “invasion” could shut down Europe’s sully of natural gas.

President Biden already issued what he’s calling a “first round” of sanctions over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s movement of troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine, but they do not directly disrupt Russian oil and gas exports.

We spoke with AAA about these sanctions and what you can expect. Officials there said the sanctions haven’t had a huge impact on gas prices just yet, but that will likely change.

“Globally we’re dealing with a very tight market, there’s not as much supplies as there was before the pandemic, so now you add this situation with Russia to the equation and it does make the markets very jittery about what this could do to an already tight market. Does this mean there’s going to be less Russian oil that goes into the market eventually? We just don’t know and I feel the uncertainty is what has been driving crude oil prices," said Mark Jenkins, AAA Spokesman.

AAA said if you’re looking to save money on gas over the next few months, use cash instead of your credit card because some gas stations charge more for credit, and focus on the fuel economy of your car.