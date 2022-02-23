PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The owner of CD Roma, an American-Italian restaurant in St. Petersburg, worries that rampant inflation could squeeze out all middle of the road restaurants.

"It's forcing us to do one of two things: either go fast casual counter service or go fine dining," said owner Bernie Moran, 42. "I never really saw myself either wanting or having a fine dining restaurant."​

Moran said inflation began hitting his business about one year ago. The restaurant owner said many items off the delivery truck such as flour and chicken have doubled in cost.

"I fight to keep chicken under $4 a pound. Which is a little more than double what we were paying before," he said. "Our prices have only gone up $1 per menu item. When the raw product has doubled in price."

Earlier this month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released data showing the Tampa Bay area has the highest rate of inflation in the nation at 9.6 percent. The study also showed that eating at restaurants could cost 3.6 percent more than one year ago. ​

Moran's wife, Heidi, 41, who also runs the restaurant said they've been doing their best to keep the prices down for customers.

"We've been eating a lot of that cost but eventually you do have to start raising prices," she said. "It's definitely a lot of stress and you know sometimes we carry it home. Unfortunately."

For the Morans, the restaurant business is a way of life.

"I've been doing this since I was 15. This was my first job, with this restaurant," said Bernie. "I ended up buying it. So, it's pretty cool."

Moran said before the pandemic, their profit margin was 18-to-20 percent but inflation has brought that number down to the single digits. The CD Roma owner said he'll continue to do whatever he can to keep his restaurant family friendly and affordable.

"We're all hanging in there and I know it's not just us. It's everybody," he said. "The reality is we're still here and we're doing what we can. We're busy."

CD Roma is located at 1462 66th St. N. in St. Petersburg.