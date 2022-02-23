​GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — ​Grand Island is welcoming a new urgent care center as the new Well-Now Urgent Care Center opens Wednesday.

It’s located on Grand Island Boulevard near Baseline Road.

The facility provides walk-in patients treatment for non-life threatening injuries and illnesses, as well as occupational medicine.

“Injuries and illnesses show up at the most inconvenient times, including evenings and weekends,” said John Radford, M.D., president at WellNow Urgent Care. “Whether you have a sick child on a Sunday afternoon or the sudden need for a COVID-19 PCR test with 24-hour results, we’re proud to be a trusted destination to provide the care that patient’s need, when they need it, rather than sitting for hours in an emergency room or delaying care.”

It’s open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients can walk in or, if preferred, schedule a visit online.

COVID-19 PCR testing will also be available at the new location. Well-Now says 98% of those results return within 24 hours.