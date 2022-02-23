MASS. - The Federal Trade Commission received more than 44,000 fraud reports from Massachusetts consumers in 2021.

State residents reported losingover $91 million to fraud from imposter scams, identity theft and online shopping. Nationally, consumers lost over $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021 up from $3.4 billion in 2020.

The Better Business Bureau is one agency that reports its numbers to the FTC.

BBB of Central New England's president and CEO, Nancy Cahalen, said it's easy for scammers to create fake storefronts online.

"They have all the tools available to them that legitimate marketers have so they can buy adds on Facebook and use all those tools," Cahalen said. "It's very convincing so consumers have to be doubly cautions and if things look too good to be true, they're probably not true."

Cahalen says this time of year, they warn people of tax scams. When questioning whether a business or product is legitimate, you can contact the BBB.