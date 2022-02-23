WORCESTER, Mass. - The former Unum building in Worcester is now home to ComputerVault.

The tech company specializing in cyber security for virtual workspace held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

The company relocated its Marlborough headquarters to Worcester and signed an eight-year lease.

CEO Peo Nathan said they looked at multiple other cities and properties and decided downtown Worcester was the best fit.

“There is a real reason, statistical reason, why this state. I think that is why we are all gathered here today. There are graduating students given an opportunity to stay in this city and state,” Nathan said. “That's why this state, that's why people like to stay."

ComputerVault said it needed the extra space to accommodate their plans to hire 50 new employees this year.