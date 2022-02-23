AUSTIN, Texas — Oh, Canada! If you live in the Austin area and are planning a trip to visit our neighbors to the north, you'll soon have more options.

Air Canada has announced new nonstop service between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Vancouver International Airport, and wheels will go up beginning June 1.

“As the City of Austin and our partners continue to break ground on more transportation improvements and more mobility options across the city, we are excited to see new nonstop destinations coming out of AUS,” said Gina Fiandaca, assistant city manager of the SD23 Mobility Outcome. “Connecting Austinites to cities like Vancouver creates a stronger link between our growing City and the world.”

This also gives you more options to fly to China given the Vancouver airport's status as a trans-Pacific hub.

Flights between Austin and Vancouver will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“People are ready to travel, and we’re excited to launch new services between Austin and Vancouver starting June 1 with four weekly flights. With overall travel demand accelerating, our new flights linking Austin and Vancouver will be of interest to Texans looking to explore beautiful British Columbia, as well as Canadians eager to discover Austin’s renowned music scene, leisure and cultural activities. With Austin’s growing corporate market, Air Canada’s flights are scheduled to connect easily to a myriad of flights across Canada at our Vancouver hub. We look forward to welcoming you onboard,” said Mark Galardo, senior vice president, Network Planning & Revenue Management at Air Canada.

Buy tickets on AirCanada.com or via Air Canada’s app. A new refund policy offers customers a full refund option in the original form of payment, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours. The policy applies to all purchased tickets.