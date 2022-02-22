Brandy Walters, co-owner of The Anchor Restaurant and Bar in Midtown Kingston, is selling the whole place — furniture, grill and all.

She said Tuesday it has been hard to keep a full staff ever since the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020.

“I think it’s just time,” Walters said during an interview at the bar. “For the past six months or so, I’ve been working close to, if not over, 80 hours a week.”

Walters has noticed improvements in staffing, but said selling now is still the right decision.

What You Need To Know Owners of a Midtown Kingston fixture have decided to sell the property, but not just to anybody



Miles Crettien, a board member for the Midtown Kingston Business Alliance, said four other midtown restaurants have shut down during the pandemic



Walters is planning to make her recent side project — a donut and coffee shop — into her main business



The new business, which was created to supplement to The Anchor last year, will be located somewhere in Kingston or Saugerties, Walters said, and will require about half the staff

“The staffing shortage definitely led to the burnout that led to us being in this position now,” she said. “Even though it’s getting better, my mind’s already made up.”

Miles Crettien, a board member for the Midtown Kingston Business Alliance, mentioned Tuesday that four other midtown restaurants have shut down during the pandemic.

He said staffing and supply chain issues, which are blamed for skyrocketing costs, have been the main reasons for the closures.

“A lot of people are moving out of the labor force, especially in restaurants,” Crettien said. “Between a 30 and 40 and up to 400 percent increase in the cost of certain items … everyday businesses are facing unprecedented challenges.”

Walters, meanwhile, is planning to make her recent side project — a donut and coffee shop — into her main business. The new business, which was created to supplement to The Anchor last year, will be located somewhere in Kingston or Saugerties, and will require about half the staff of The Anchor, she said.

It will afford her more free time.

Leaving the Broadway location, though, will be tough.

“We’ve taken care of this. It’s my baby,” she said of the restaurant she has run for 11 years. “It’s sad, but I also know it’s time, and I’m also excited and happy to look forward to the future.”

Walters said she and her business partner will not sell to a buyer who would let the place sit vacant. She said she would like for someone to keep it as a restaurant, possibly as ‘The Anchor,’ and the last thing she would want to do is leave a “void“ here in midtown Kingston.