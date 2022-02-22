WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – On most days, you can find Kimmy Slack bringing a mix of sugar, milk, and butter to a boil.

That begins what will ultimately be nearly 40 batches of fudge Slack whips up each week. The sweet treat is hand crafted, sticking to a recipe handed down from Slack’s Grandmother Dorothy.

“Whenever I make her fudge, I just smell it and get emotional every time,” Slack said.

Growing up in Pennsylvania, Slack kept close watch in the kitchen.

“She taught me the most important part of the fudge, and I just started making all different flavors and that’s how it kind of came together,” Slack said.

Thanks to Grandma Dorothy.



Kimmy's Fudge is not alone.



Florida's New Business Boom.



Over time, Slack would make batches of fudge for special occasions; it wasn’t until the last year when it became a full-time job.

At the height of the pandemic, Slack was laid off from her long-time retail management job at Walt Disney World.

So was her brother, Tim Brought and her daughter, Ashley Slack.

The trio – with more than 30 combined years of service at Disney – did not let despair take over after the layoffs.

“Sometimes you have to refocus and regather and open up new doors, and that’s what we did,” Slack said.

The family decided to take a chance and opened a new business together.

“Kimmy’s Fudge” now includes a retail shop in Winter Haven and mobile pop-up stores at area farmer’s markets.

“We’re still in that first year, but I know it’s going to work because she’s a part of it and she’s always been a success in life and we’re going to make it a success,” Slack said.

The Slacks are among those who have had to face a major pivot in the pandemic.

Faced with uncertainty, they found opportunity. They’re not alone.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Sunshine State is seeing a record rate of new businesses opening – up 61%.

Data from Florida Division of Corporations shows there were 104,625 filings in 2021 for new businesses. There’s an estimated 2.5 million small businesses alone in Florida.

The data on new filings for domestic profit companies are not just small businesses, but may also include existing businesses new to Florida.

In press conferences, Governor DeSantis said the data shows optimism and proof the state is on the right track.

There have, however, been a share of businesses that closed under the pressures of the pandemic.

Spectrum News reached out to area chambers of commerce, but there is not much data available to showcase how many businesses exactly have closed within the Central Florida region.

The Slack family said it’s not easy being a small business owner, but it is an opportunity giving them renewed stability and renewed hope for the future.