Lawmakers on Tuesday split three ways on a bill to create a central entity to promote and expand the state’s aerospace industry.

The Legislature’s Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business Committee reviewed revisions to LD 1923, “An Act to Establish the Maine Space Corporation.”

After two hours of discussion, and two failed attempts by Republicans to table the bill, six Democrats on the committee voted in favor of it as amended. Three Republicans asked for additional changes, including expanding representation on the corporation’s board, and two Republicans voted against the bill entirely.

One change to the bill supported by all members was one to clarify that the corporation will focus on “commercial, research and educational uses,” not those involving the military, said bill sponsor Sen. Mattie Daughtry (D-Brunswick).

“It’s about putting Maine on the cutting edge of some really exciting research for purposes that are really going to shape and change and help our planet, our state and our communities,” Daughtry said.

Two committee members — Sen. Scott Cyrway (R-Skowhegan) and Rep. Amanda Collamore (R-Pittsfield) — said constituents contacted them with concerns about potential military uses.

Another amendment clarified that the preference is to draw companies to Maine that employ environmentally friendly technology consistent with what’s already in use at bluShift Aerospace, a Brunswick based company that aims to launch small satellites. Last year, the company launched the first biofueled rocket from a site in Aroostook County and it is currently hoping to get permission to launch future rockets off an island near Jonesport.

Overall, the state is hoping to develop its slice of the “new space economy” by taking advantage of the state’s geographic location, which is an ideal place to launch nanosatellites into low earth orbit.

Bill advocate Terry Shehata, executive director of the Maine Space Grant Consortium, said the corporation will serve as a single entity to help the industry grow, starting with serving as a bridge between companies, colleges and technical schools to make sure there are enough workers to fill jobs in the field.

“It’s paramount we start working immediately,” he said. “That will demonstrate what this corporation is about.”

The corporation will not need taxpayer money and if it borrows money, the loan will have to be repaid using only proceeds in the corporation, according to the bill’s language.

Rep. Jack Ducharme (R-Madison) asked whether it’s necessary to create a state entity when there appears to be a significant amount of private investors willing to put money into the sector.

“The fiscal conservative in me wonders why we have to create a state corporation,” he said. “Would that in fact do what we think it will do or need it to do to advance the space exploration industry in the state of Maine?”

BluShift CEO Sascha Deri responded by saying that if the corporation can help attract talented workers to the state and link businesses to federal funds, it would be a worthwhile entity. He said it could also play a role in helping to inspire high school students to explore the sciences.

Committee Chairman Sen. Chip Curry (D-Belfast) said the space corporation is consistent with Gov. Janet Mills’ goal of finding ways to help entire sectors – rather than individual businesses – grow in the state.

“I’m excited to support this bill,” he said.