All three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery – father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan – were found guilty of federal hate crimes and other lesser charges.

The jury – a panel of eight white people, three Black people and one Hispanic person – reached its decision Tuesday after several hours of deliberation. The jury determined that the three men violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him because he was Black.

"This morning, three defendants were convicted of committing federal hate crimes in connection with the murdery the murder of Ahmaud Arbery," Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, adding: "Today, a jury of the defendants' peers unanimously found beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendants acted because Mr. Arbery was Black."

"The defendants' actions and the racism that fueled them have inflicted enduring trauma on Mr. Arbery's family, his friends, his community and communities across the country," Garland said. "My heart goes out to his parents. Ms. Wanda Cooper-Jones and Mr. Marcus Arbery, Sr., for the unimaginable loss they have endured."

Garland said that the Justice Department "does not investigate or prosecute people because of their ideology or the views they hold, no matter how vile."

But, he added, "the Justice Department does have the authority, and will not hesitate to act, when individuals commit violent acts that are motivated by bias or hate."

"No one in this country should have to fear the threat of hate-fueled violence," he said. "No one should fear being attacked or threatened because of what they look like, where they are from, whom they love or how they worship."

"And no one should fear that if they go out for a run, they will be targeted and killed because of the color of their skin," Garland added.

During the trial, prosecutors showed roughly two dozen text messages and social media posts in which Travis McMichael and Bryan used racist slurs and made derogatory comments about Black people. The FBI wasn’t able to access Greg McMichael’s phone because it was encrypted.

The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue Arbery after seeing him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick in February 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own pickup and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery. The killing became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after the graphic video leaked online two months later.

"I cannot imagine the pain that a mother feels to have her son gunned down taking a jog on a public street," Garland said at a press conference Tuesday after the verdicts came down.

Defense attorneys claimed the three didn’t chase and kill Arbery because of his race but acted on the earnest, though erroneous, suspicion that Arbery had committed crimes in their neighborhood.

The trial closed Monday with prosecutors saying 25-year-old Arbery’s slaying on a residential street was motivated by “pent-up racial anger,” revealed by the defendants’ electronic messages as well as by witnesses who testified to hearing them make racist tirades and insults.

“All three defendants told you loud and clear, in their own words, how they feel about African Americans,” prosecutor Tara Lyons told the jury Monday.

Defense attorneys insisted that past racist statements by their clients offered no proof they violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him because he’s Black. They urged the jury to set aside their emotions.

“It’s natural for you to want retribution or revenge,” said Pete Theodocion, representing William “Roddie” Bryan. “But we have to elevate ourselves ... even if it’s the tough thing.”

Police found Arbery had no weapon and no stolen items. Prosecutors said he was merely out jogging.

Travis McMichael’s attorney, Amy Lee Copeland, told the jury that prosecutors presented no evidence that he “ever spoke to anyone about Mr. Arbery’s death in racial terms.” She said her client opened fire in self-defense after Arbery tried to take away his shotgun.

Greg McMichael’s attorney, A.J. Balbo, argued that his client initiated the chase not because Arbery was a Black man, but because he was “THE man” the McMichaels had seen in security camera videos taken from a nearby house under construction.

The McMichaels and Bryan, convicted of murder last fall in a Georgia state court, pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

FBI agents uncovered roughly two dozen racist text messages and social media posts from the McMichaels and Bryan in the years and months preceding the shooting.

For instance, in 2018, Travis McMichael commented on a Facebook video of a Black man playing a prank on a white person: “I’d kill that f****** n*****.”

Some witnesses testified they heard the McMichaels’ racist statements firsthand. A woman who served under Travis McMichael in the U.S. Coast Guard a decade ago said he called her “n***** lover,” after learning she’d dated a Black man. Another woman testified Greg McMichael had ranted angrily in 2015 when she remarked on the death of civil rights activist Julian Bond, saying, “All those Blacks are nothing but trouble.”