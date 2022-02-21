MILWAUKEE — It is hard to deny that Tia Cannon has a full plate. She is a mom, a real estate developer and now a civic leader.

Cannon recently took over as head of Milwaukee’s Business Improvement District (BID) 32. It covers the North Ave Marketplace.

It covers a portion of the city that has long faced economic challenges. Now, Cannon hopes to bring a new perspective when it comes to economic development.

Cannon said she wants to work to attract new business to the city’s north side. She said it requires more than financial investment but also long-term support from the community.

“You have to be in the trenches for what you are doing to be impactful,” Cannon said. “They don’t want pity, they don’t want people throwing away money because it is a tax writeoff, they want people who are going to stand in the forefront with them.”

Cannon owns a construction and real estate development company.

As someone who works in a male-dominated field, she hopes she can serve as an example to people in the community as a woman of color having grown up near the area where she now works.

“I was that little girl, so now to becoming who I am now, every day is a learning opportunity. It gives them hope from what they see on a daily basis, which are shootings, robberies and deaths,” Cannon said.

She hopes that her experience will also serve as an opportunity to be able to better connect with local businesses to understand their unique needs.