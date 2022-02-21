SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — As the pandemic brought struggles to many business, the city of Sheboygan has been providing relief grants to help some get through the tough times

“The Float Doctor” is an establishment that provides hydrotherapy.

It is of 30 businesses that have already received assistance from the city's Small Business Emergency Assistance Program.

Elizabeth Heitzmann owns the business. She said it was nearly impossible to run at the onset of the pandemic.

“We were pretty much closed until we got the okay and we weren’t violating any kind of mandate or quarantine things.” said Heitzmann.

Heitzmann was unable to apply for a PPP loan because her business was fairly new, but qualified for the city's program.

“When I found out that was available, we did apply for it and it really did help too, make some of the ends meet because of being closed and not being able take some of the full customers.” said Heitzmann.

Chad Pelishek is the Sheboygan Director of Planning and Development. He oversees the program.

He said the goal was to use Cares Act funding from the federal government to keep as many small businesses open as possible.

“Everybody had anticipated that we would be out of this pandemic by now and since we are not, there are still added expenses and what we are hearing from businesses is that it’s really related to supply chain issues and increases in inventory costs that they had not planned for.” explained Pelishek

Although the loosening of pandemic restrictions has made it easier for businesses, the city is looking to bring back its assistance program with finanical support from the federal government.

Heitzmann is grateful that city is helping out businesses.

“Just knowing that we had that to help cover things and I was even able to give them a bonus because they we working hard and it was an anxious time to work with the community and working with the public,” said Heitzmann. “It really took some of the anxiety away.”

Heitzmann believes that’s very important especially when you are in the business of relaxation.