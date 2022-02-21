MADISON, Wis. — Supper clubs are a staple of Wisconsin’s history, yet they are becoming rarer and rarer.

After close to 70 years, Smoky’s Club, a beloved supper club in Madison, is closing its doors.

“Oh, you guys are the best. Line up for the hugs,” long-time employee Chuck Katic said.

It’s moments like this that make saying goodbye that much harder.

“Most of our customers coming in right now are our regulars,” he said. “They have been our customers for years and years.”

Chuck Katic knows because before he became the face at the front of Smoky’s Club, he was a bartender.

“I used to be back here, back when I had hair,” he said.

For 53 years, Chuck’s better half, Mary Katic, has worked at Smoky’s.

“I’m the steak cook,” she said. “That’s what I do.”

She's been working at Smoky’s since she was 15.

“Janet Scmock told me I needed to learn how to do the steak, so she taught me herself how to do all the steaks and that’s what I’ve been doing ever since,” she said.

Janet and her husband Leonard “Smoky” Schmock founded the Supper Club in 1953.

After 69 years and a pandemic, the family announced they were closing.

“I hate to see it go, but I think between everybody I think it’s probably time for the family for sure,” said Mary Katic.

With less than two weeks to go, Mary’s been cooking up a storm.

“Right now everybody’s trying to get in for their last meal at Smoky’s the last 2 months,” she said.

Smoky’s isn’t just a place to work, eat and gather.

“This is a family business. I have grown up with this business,” said Nancy Jolliffe. “Aunt Janet and Uncle Smoky were amazing. I am sad it’s but I have memories, wonderful memories.”

“The steaks and great friendships we’ve developed from coming here for years and years,” said Harley Klagas.

“I have lots of memories and lots of stories. I am kinda sad,” said Chuck Katic said.

What people will miss most at Smoky’s Club is a side dish that’s not on the menu: Family.