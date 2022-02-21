GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — At no time in history has the need to be connected been more important than now. Access to broadband internet has become crucial to everything from virtual education to telehealth to remote work.

On Feb. 17, Charter Communications, parent company of Spectrum News, announced that more than 900 homes and small businesses in rural Guernsey County will be eligible for Spectrum internet, mobile, television and voice services.

It is part of a $5 billion investment by Charter in unserved rural communities.

“Having access to high-speed, reliable internet service is crucial in today’s interconnected digital world,” said Rep. Bill Johnson, who represents Ohio’s 6th District that includes many rural southeastern Ohio communities. “What Charter is doing here in Appalachia and across the state has many benefits, including helping to drive economic development in rural parts of Ohio. Today, reliable internet connectivity isn’t a luxury, it’s a must.”

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said broadband expansion is a priority for the state government.

“On the state level, we look forward to continuing efforts to close the digital divide through various initiatives, including the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant,” said Husted.

Charter will expand broadband opportunities to more than a million customers in 24 states in coming years through the rural development opportunity fund.