ZEBULON, N.C. — After 113 years in business, the locally owned furniture store Whitley Furniture is closing.

What You Need To Know

Whitley Furniture in Zebulon is closing after 113 years

The store has been family-owned for four generations

The is holding a sale until all the furniture is sold

Whitley Furniture opened in 1909 by the current owners' great-grandfather, R.J. Whitley. Current owners and siblings Charles Estes and Nelle Carroll are the fourth generation to own the family business.

"Some of my early memories are coming here as a child, of course," Estes said. "Just hanging out with parents, to playing hide and seek, tearing the furniture up."

Estes and Carroll say they just don't have a fifth generation to pass down the over 65,000 square-foot building to. After exploring several options, Estes says they decided closing the business was the best option.

The business has a total of eight buildings, stretching a whole block in downtown Zebulon. Zebulon Buildings lists the property for sale for almost $5.3 million.

Estes says he will be enjoying traditional retirement, and Carroll is still figuring out what is next for her.

The store is holding a sale until all of its warehouses are emptied of the remaining furniture.