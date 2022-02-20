Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.

The 95-year-old monarch is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms," and "expects to continue light duties" at Windsor Castle this week, the palace said.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines," Buckingham Palace added.

The Queen and her late husband Prince Philip – who died in April of last year at the age of 99 – received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Jan. 2021. She has received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Her eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, and her daughter-in-law, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, celebrated 70 years on the throne earlier this month. Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the royal will be held throughout 2022, culminating in a four-day bank holiday for the United Kingdom in June.