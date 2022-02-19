PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Film Commissioner Tony Armer has managed to attract filmmakers to shoot made-for-television movies in the area, even though the budget for the county's incentive program has shrunk due to the pandemic.

"We have a lot of projects that are interested in coming to the area," said Armer. "We're doing our best to bring the business here."

The movie "Spring Break Nightmare" has been filming all over Pinellas County since Feb. 1 and wraps at the end of the month. It's the fifth movie shot in the area since last fall.

The owner of Penalty Vox Productions, Dylan Vox, is also the director and producer of "Spring Break Nightmare." He said the incentive program lured him in.

"We've been kind of chasing incentives because we are a little bit lower budget," he said. "You need that to come back and pay for our hotels and all that kind of stuff."

Armer said the incentive program ranges from 10-20% per project based off the budget and marketing deliverables. Vox is getting 20% back.

(Pinellas County Film Commissioner Tony Armer (Josh Rojas/Spectrum Bay News 9)

The budget for the 2022 incentive program is $800,000. It's more than it was in 2018, which was $500,000, but not as much as 2020 when the program had $1.1 million. Last year, the budget was $1.4 million.

Armer noted the budget is written one year in advance. That means extreme COVID budget cuts were made not knowing what the tourism development tax collections would be totaling. The hotel bed tax of 6% funds Visit St. Pete-Clearwater tourism in Pinellas County.

"We just concentrate on getting what we can," said Armer. "What we can are these smaller $2 million or under projects."

Last year, two feature films shot locally with a combined budget of $4.2 million. So far this year, four feature films have shot with combined budgets of $1.6 million.

Armer said 10 more films are looking to shoot in Pinellas County, with budgets ranging from $400,000 to $1.5 million.

"I'm talking to a family friendly film that wants to come to the area," he said. "A couple of more dramatic films that want to come to the area."

As for "Spring Break Nightmare," Vox said it's an adventure movie about a woman who's a pro surfer and gets kidnapped for a gambling debt.

A behind-the-scenes-look at the made-for-TV movie, Spring Break Nightmare, being shot on the Hurricane rooftop in Pass-A-Grille. The director says the Pinellas incentive program lured him in. So far this year, 4 films have shot in the area. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/gBXjnR4rNw — Josh Rojas (@JoshRojasBN9) February 23, 2022

"Some stuff goes wrong," he said. "Then mom comes and she has to save the day."

Vox said Tampa Bay is featured prominently in his movie.

"They're going to spring break in Pinellas," he said. "They're surfing. Which, I'm cheating a little bit."

Vox said they haven't yet sold the movie to a network. Armer said in order to bring big budget movies to Florida, there needs to be a statewide incentive program.

"Hope someday soon the state gets an incentive back," he said. "So we can get those big 'Dolphin Tale' type films back to the area."

