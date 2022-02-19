Officials with the city of Apopka is lobbying and hoping to have a new SunRail station in their city with in the next 10 years, and it already have some factors that could help the idea come to fruition for the city’s residents and local businesses.

The most important is a railway track that already goes through the city for freight trains.

Behind the train stop in Apopka is Trod Buggs' Three Odd Guys Brewing, a small business that makes beer, and sells it in their downtown Apopka bar.

The majority of its business is from the locals, but brewing up more customers from around Central Florida is something the three bar owners would like to have on tap.

“I can tell you, as a small business owner, we love every opportunity to be able to sell more and more of our products,” Three Odd Guys Brewing co-owner Buggs said from behind the counter."

Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson is trying to make that happen with a SunRail stop in Apopka. His hope is it would also help people’s commutes to work.

“(U.S.) 441 is at capacity going from 441, from lets say Plymouth all the way in to Orlando," Nelson said. "So, if you can take some of that traffic off of 441, it would give people other options to get to Orlando.”

SunRail currently holds three options on area spur’s more commonly known as secondary tracks. One of them is in Apopka.

“Right now you got the spine, but what you need is the ribs off that spine,” Nelson said.

That would also help workers who could potentially be commuting to Apopka for work.

“We do have a heavy industrial space now with GOYA and Amazon," Apopka Chamber of Commerce President Cate Manley said. "We do have more of a population who are coming in from outside of the city.”

Manley said with the addition of some industrial companies as well, the city has seen a few thousand new workers commuting in to Apopka daily.

Buggs said it would be easy to track steady and reliable new business.

“Almost increase our sales at a minimum of 40-50%," he said.

To get some steam for SunRail in Apopka, a major amendment would have to be considered and agreed upon by its five major partners; Volousia, Seminole, Orange, and Osceola counties, and city of Orlando.

The other two spurs SunRail currently has options on are the DeLand spur and Aloma Spur. Also, for Apopka to potentially have a SunRail station the city would also require state and federal agencies to sign off, which could take several years.