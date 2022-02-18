WORCESTER, Mass. - In just 10 days, Worcester Restaurant Week returns with nearly 40 restaurants participating. 

The bi-annual event kicks off on Monday, Feb. 28  and will run until March 12.

The Worcester Restaurant Week 2022 Winter edition features restaurants from Worcester and several surrounding towns. Each restaurant will provide a three-course meal for just $28.22 per person.

See the list of participating restaurants here (we will update list as new restaurants are added and menus are added):

  1. Beirut Bite

  2. Boardroom Kitchen & Bar

  3. Bocado Tapas Bar

  4. Brew City Grill & Brew House

  5. El Basha Grille & Bar - Belmont St.

  6. El Basha Grille & Bar - Park Ave.

  7. Fix Burger Bar

  8. Flying Rhino Cafe & Watering Hole

  9. Joey's Bar & Grill

  10. La Cucina Italiana

  11. Leo's Ristorante 

  12. Mare E Monti 

  13. Mezcal Tequila Cantina

  14. Nuovo Restaurant

  15. O'Connor's Restaurant & Bar

  16. 'Olo Pizza

  17. Park Grill & Spirits

  18. Pepe's Italian Grill

  19. Peppercorn's Grille & Tavern

  20. Piccolo's 

  21. Red Crab

  22. Russo Italian Restaurant 

  23. The Sole Proprietor 

  24. VIA Italian Table

  25. Vintage Grille

  26. West Side Steak & BBQ  

  27. 110 Grill

  28. 111 Chop House 

  29. Amici Trattoria - Shrewsbury

  30. Willy's Steakhouse Grill & Sushi Bar - Shrewsbury

  31. Brickstone Kitchen - Sutton

  32. Draught House Bar & Grill - West Boylston

  33. Oli's Italian Eatery - West Boylston

  34. Table Twelve Kitchen & Bar - West Boylston

  35. A.J. Tomaiolo's - Northborough

  36. Davis BBQ - Sterling

  37. Black & White Grille - Spencer

  38. Reunion Tap & Table - Grafton

  39. 110 Grill - Millbury