WORCESTER, Mass. - In just 10 days, Worcester Restaurant Week returns with nearly 40 restaurants participating.

The bi-annual event kicks off on Monday, Feb. 28 and will run until March 12.

The Worcester Restaurant Week 2022 Winter edition features restaurants from Worcester and several surrounding towns. Each restaurant will provide a three-course meal for just $28.22 per person.

See the list of participating restaurants here (we will update list as new restaurants are added and menus are added):