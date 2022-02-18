WORCESTER, Mass. - In just 10 days, Worcester Restaurant Week returns with nearly 40 restaurants participating.
The bi-annual event kicks off on Monday, Feb. 28 and will run until March 12.
The Worcester Restaurant Week 2022 Winter edition features restaurants from Worcester and several surrounding towns. Each restaurant will provide a three-course meal for just $28.22 per person.
See the list of participating restaurants here (we will update list as new restaurants are added and menus are added):
Beirut Bite
Boardroom Kitchen & Bar
Bocado Tapas Bar
Brew City Grill & Brew House
El Basha Grille & Bar - Belmont St.
El Basha Grille & Bar - Park Ave.
Fix Burger Bar
Flying Rhino Cafe & Watering Hole
Joey's Bar & Grill
Leo's Ristorante
Mare E Monti
Mezcal Tequila Cantina
O'Connor's Restaurant & Bar
'Olo Pizza
Pepe's Italian Grill
Piccolo's
Russo Italian Restaurant
The Sole Proprietor
VIA Italian Table
Vintage Grille
West Side Steak & BBQ
111 Chop House
Amici Trattoria - Shrewsbury
Willy's Steakhouse Grill & Sushi Bar - Shrewsbury
Brickstone Kitchen - Sutton
Draught House Bar & Grill - West Boylston
Oli's Italian Eatery - West Boylston
Table Twelve Kitchen & Bar - West Boylston
A.J. Tomaiolo's - Northborough
Davis BBQ - Sterling
Black & White Grille - Spencer
Reunion Tap & Table - Grafton
110 Grill - Millbury