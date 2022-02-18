The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider whether or not the Biden administration can end a Trump-era policy which requires people seeking asylum in the U.S. to remain in Mexico while their claims are being processed.

Arguments are set for early April.

President Joe Biden suspended the policy on his first day in office and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas formally ended it in June of last year, but the Republican-led states of Missouri and Texas sued to reinstate the controversial program.

Lower courts upheld the program, formally known as the "Migrant Protection Protocols," rejecting the Biden administration's attempts to end it.

Mayorkas has acknowledged that the “Remain in Mexico” policy likely contributed to a drop in illegal border crossings in 2019, but said the reduction came with “substantial and unjustifiable human costs” to asylum-seekers who were exposed to violence while waiting in Mexico.

Since the program's restart in December, 572 people had been returned to Mexico through Feb. 13, according to the United Nations migration agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.