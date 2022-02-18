MASS. - Girl Scout cookies are being impacted by supply issues.

The Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts says there is a shortage of certain cookies in the area. Their girls have had to deal with real world scenarios like selling cookies during a pandemic and they're now dealing with supply chain problems.

"The cookie program is like their own business. They work on a number of business skills interacting with customers. Last year it was more about how can they sell in a safe way. And this year what we're seeing is girls having to navigate a supply chain issue,” Sara Rowan, GSCWM Senior Director of Girl Experience, said. “Just the same we have to shift when we're ordering groceries, girls are now doing that with customers."

The Girl Scouts are worried it could have an impact on local troops fundraising efforts for trips and activities. They said there are still some cookies available and are asking people to support the girls selling them.