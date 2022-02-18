The number of migrants who attempted to cross the southwest border dropped by 14% in January, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Friday, putting border encounters at their lowest level since last February.

Border agents processed more than 153,000 people at the border last month, which is still a record-high number for January historically and at a level not seen at the southwest border since 2001. The number of encounters was also nearly double last January’s total.

Officials said more than a quarter of last month’s border encounters were repeat attempts, meaning agents processed nearly 111,500 unique individuals, an 18% decrease from December.

The majority of migrants attempting to cross were single adults and about half — or 51% — were immediately expelled under the pandemic-related restriction known as Title 42.

The others were processed under normal rules, meaning they were either put in deportation proceedings, detention or allowed into the United States to pursue their immigration case.

Fewer families and unaccompanied children also tried to cross the border in January, CBP said.

The number of kids traveling alone dropped 26 percent, with 8,777 encounters in January compared with 11,893 in December. And the average number of unaccompanied children in CBP custody was 295 per day, compared with an average of 704 per day in December.

Border crossings have been steadily decreasing since September, but they still remain high after the U.S. closed out 2021 with a record number of 1.7 million encounters.

Democrats have continued to call on the Biden administration to end the Title 42 policy, including 100 lawmakers led by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., this week.

Biden officials have kept it in place throughout the pandemic and said they extended its use due to the omicron variant.

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus also said in a statement on Friday that border agents overall found fewer drugs at the border, though they seized a greater amount of the powerful opioid drug fentanyl.

“CBP continues to take important steps to improve our ability to interdict narcotics and keep dangerous drugs off our streets,” he said.