WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin Dells are a Wisconsin staple and one resort will now be a new possible workplace for veterans.

It takes a team to run America’s largest indoor water park, but thanks to a new program, veterans can be a part of that mission.

In just a few months on the job, human resource director John Noga is already getting his feet wet with new hires at the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions.

In his role, he’s in charge of hiring and with a new program called the Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS).

This means Noga will now have a larger amount of candidates to hire.

“To be a veteran is to be an example for other veterans,” Noga said. “My biggest fear was not finding a position that would use my skill set when I left and retired out of the military. The Kalahari and the Kalahari family has just been amazing in making that transition a lot more smoother than I thought it could be.”

PaYS guarantees soldiers five job interviews and possible employment after their service in the Army and helps them transition into the workforce.

It’s something the Kalahari is now implementing after teaming up with the Army.

As a veteran himself, spending 24 years in the Army National Guard and four years in the Air National Guard, Noga said he’s looking forward to bringing more veterans on their team.

“I’m grateful to be a part of that program,” Noga said. “The way the Kalahari has put me in this position is just great. There are no words to explain it.”

Through this program, Noga is able to become a guide for veterans looking for a stable job by helping to hire them to work one of the many jobs available.

​“For those that are getting out, maybe they just want to stay at a location for more than two years at a time and this allows them to do that,” Noga said.

Veterans can now lace up their boots on a new mission thanks to a program working to get veterans jobs after serving their country.