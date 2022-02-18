APPLETON, Wis. — Building is what Jason Matousek said he’s always wanted to do. The last two years, he’s done a lot of it for people looking for new or refurbished decks.

“Last year I filled up the whole year. I had no breaks between the decks and this year is looking the same way,” Matousek said. “I’m full booked until October right now.”

The Black Creek resident and owner of M3 Carpentry and Decks said he’s OK with that.

“I love it. This is what I’ve always wanted to do. I like building stuff,” Matousek said.

He’s one of the vendors at the Fox Cities Home & Garden Show this weekend in Appleton.

The show opened Friday and hundreds of people came out to check out different businesses offering everything from replacement windows to decorative lighting systems.

Home improvement has taken off in the last two years as people update their homes and yards or do entire renovations and additions— reflecting changes in the way they use their homes in the pandemic.

Cassie Lambrecht of Kaukauna-based Tundraland Home Improvements said she sees no sign of consumer interest waining.

“In the last couple of months when we’re doing these home shows, they’re insane,” she said. “They’re so busy. Just give it a couple of hours and this place will be packed.”

She said the business is growing with the surge in interest and is able to take on new customers.

“The more business we get the more installers we’re hiring, honestly, the wait time, maybe a few weeks, but we’re doing great,” Lambrecht said.

The Appleton show isn’t alone. The National Association of the Remodeling Industry show runs Friday through Sunday at State Fair Park near Milwaukee.

Matousek — who works by himself — said he doesn’t see interest or the number of jobs slowing.

When it comes to a new deck, he suggested customers start planning now for later in the year.

“If you’re planning on doing a deck you kind of want to get it scheduled now so you get in the books and ready to go,” he said.

The Fox Cities Home & Garden Show runs Friday to Sunday at the Fox Cities Exposition Center. It is open until 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults.