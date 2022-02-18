The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared the way for a mobile app that will allow individuals with diabetes to initiate insulin delivery from their smartphone.

The technology, developed by Tandem Diabetes Care, will allow users to schedule or cancel insulin injections for specific times throughout the day. The app, which will work on select iPhones and Androids, is specifically designed for bolus insulin injections – the quick-acting version of insulin taken directly before food consumption in order to regulate blood sugar after eating.

While there are many other apps that can help diabetics track their glucose levels, enter health information and even set testing reminders, Tandem says their app is the first-ever that will allow humans to remotely activate their insulin pump for certain times.

“With the improvements in diabetes management provided by Tandem’s Control-IQ technology, giving a meal bolus is now the most common reason a person interacts with their pump, and the ability to do so using a smartphone app offers a convenient and discrete solution,” John Sheridan, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care, wrote in a statement.

The FDA last year authorized the Omnipod 5, an automated insulin delivery system with a smartphone app. Unlike Tandem's app, users cannot schedule insulin injections through Omnipod; instead, the app consistently monitors users' blood glucose levels and automatically makes adjustments throughout the day.

Tandem plans to roll out the new feature on their app this spring in a series of limited launches for pre-selected participants, with a larger launch planned for later in the summer.

The new app feature will be available free-of-charge to current users and in-warranty customers for Tandem’s t:slim X2 insulin pump. It will also display the previous 24-hour data for an individual’s glucose levels, insulin injections, pump status changes and more.

App users will also still be able to access their health data directly from the pump, as the app and the pump can be used independently from one another.

The app could be a game-changer for some of the 34 million-plus Americans living with diabetes, as Tandem aims to decrease the amount of times users have to interact with their pump.

Spectrum News has reached out to the FDA for comment.