WORCESTER, Mass. - The nearly 5,000 condominiums in the city make up only 6% of the city’s housing stock, according to a new study released by the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The report shows Worcester’s homeownership rate is among the lowest in the country for a mid-sized city.

The Chamber is hopeful developers will build more condos to offer affordable home ownership opportunities. Chamber President and CEO Tim Murray said whether people are looking for a first time home or downsizing options, condos can meet their needs.

“Promoting home ownership is a goal that we think at the Chamber is important in terms of strengthening community and building wealth for individuals and families. We want to build density," Murray said. "In the city in particular, there aren’t huge tracts of land. Condo developments present opportunities to vertically building things and rehab buildings.”

Murray said there are also government run programs, like CommonWealth Builder, which offer incentives for developers to build condos.