A judge ruled Thursday that former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., must testify under oath in a New York civil investigation into his business practices.

Engoron ruled that the the former president and his two children must comply with subpoenas issued by James and ordered them to sit for a deposition within 21 days

"In the final analysis, a State Attorney General commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principals, including its namesake," Judge Arthur Engoron wrote in his ruling. "She has the clear right to do so."

Engoron ruled that the the former president and his two children must comply with subpoenas issued by New York attorney general Letitia James and ordered them to sit for a deposition within 21 days.

"Today, a court ruled in our favor that Donald Trump must appear before my office as part of our investigation into his financial dealings," James wrote on Twitter.

"No one will be permitted to stand in the way of the pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are," she added.

James said her investigation has uncovered evidence Trump’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits.

Trump has not yet commented on Thursday's ruling, but has previously called James' investigation a politically motivated "witch hunt" and railed against the probe.

Trump's other adult son, Eric Trump, and Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's CEO, have previously sat for depositions in the investigation and invoked their Fifth Amendment rights to stay silent.

The former president is almost certainly expected to appeal the decision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.