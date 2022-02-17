The Saddle and Tack Consignment Sale is back at CountryMax in Farmington this weekend.

"You name it and you’re going to find it here," said Brett Davis, store manager at CountryMax in Farmington.

Davis and his crew have welcomed, organized and priced anything and everything equine from horseback riding families and equestrians from all over the state who have cleaned out their tack rooms and are looking to earn some cash.



"The consignors are able to unload some of those items that they are not using anymore or maybe they grow out of it or maybe they got a different horse and it just doesn’t fit correctly. So it is a win-win for everybody," said Davis.

There are some great deals on saddles, horse blankets, bridles, bits, halters, chaps, breaches and show clothes. One consignor is selling about a half-dozen Kentucky Derby hats priced at $20 each. There are hundreds of boots for sale in every color and size.

"We've been doing this for at least 20 years. It is fun and a blast to see the product that comes in and seeing the customers engage with one another is great. Last year we didn't have the sale because of COVID and it has already surpassed previous numbers," said Davis.

The Saddle and Tack Consignment Sale is a tradition here at CountryMax in Farmington. This is where this family business started back in 1984. The Saddle and Tack Consignment Sale is Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.