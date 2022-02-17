Russia has expelled Bart Gorman, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, the State Department confirmed Thursday morning, amid ongoing tensions with Ukraine.

"Russia’s action against our DCM was unprovoked and we consider this an escalatory step and are considering our response," a spokesperson for the State Department said.

"They have not moved any of their troops out, they moved more troops in," Biden said, disputing reports from Moscow that they are drawing down their troops. "We have reason to believe that they are engaged in a false flag operation."

"We have seen the opposite of some of the statements," said U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace. "We have seen an increase of troops over the last 48 hours, up to 7,000."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia has "enough troops, enough capabilities, to launch a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine with very little or no warning time."

"The fact that you’re putting a battle tank on a train and moving it in some direction doesn’t prove a withdrawal of troops," he added.

Moscow has vehemently denied it has any plans to invade Ukraine.

"Every indication we have is they're prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine," he added.

Biden maintained he still believes that a diplomatic path forward is possible.

The news comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to address the United Nations Security Council on Thursday ahead of his planned trip to Munich, Germany, to attend the Munich Security Conference.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield wrote on Twitter that "the evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion," calling it a "crucial moment."

That’s why Secretary Blinken is coming to New York on his way to Munich to signal our intense commitment to diplomacy, to offer and emphasize the path toward de-escalation, and to make it clear to the world that we are doing everything we can to prevent war. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) February 17, 2022

The U.S. has started deploying 5,000 troops to Poland and Romania. Another 8,500 are on standby, and some U.S. troops are expected to move toward Bulgaria. Britain is sending hundreds of soldiers to Poland, offering more warships and planes, and doubling its personnel in Estonia. Germany, the Netherlands and Norway are sending additional troops to Lithuania. Denmark and Spain are providing jets for air policing in the Baltic Sea region.

Separatist authorities in the Luhansk region reported an increase in Ukrainian shelling along the tense line of contact, describing it as a “large-scale provocation.” Separatist official Rodion Miroshnik said rebel forces returned fire.

Ukraine disputed the claim, saying that separatists had shelled its forces, but they didn’t fire back. The Ukrainian military command charged that shells hit a kindergarten building in Stanytsia Luhanska, wounding two civilians, and cut power supply to half of the town.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.