TAMPA, Fla. — Thursday will be a busy day for the Tampa City Council.

A packed agenda for the members has three big issues.

The city's noise ordinance, a tenant bill of rights, and the mayor's pick for police chief highlight the agenda.

In terms of noise, the city currently has a noise ordinance at midnight. The problem, is that between January 2019 to October 2020, police answered more than 12,000 music disturbance calls.

Residents are pushing for stricter rules, but restaurant and bar owners are pushing back, and want to find middle ground.

Also, skyrocketing rental prices will also be up for debate

In an effort to make rental prices more affordable, there was a proposal in which landlords would have to give tenants a “bill of rights” that would mandate landlords to accept Section 8.

But many council members disagreed on the idea, saying it wouldn’t be fair for all landlords to accept alternative payments from the government.

Hillsborough County does have a similar ordinance in place, but it’s for unincorporated areas.

And, all eyes will be on the topic of Mary O’Connor, Mayor Jane Castor’s pick for police chief.

There won’t be a vote to put her in just yet. Today, council members will be discussing the push back some officials and residents have voiced.

Community members have raised concerns about O’Connor’s arrest while she was a new officer in 1995. Her charges include battery on law enforcement, after she struck a deputy in the chest during a traffic stop.

City council members say since the decision, they have received negative feedback from the community.