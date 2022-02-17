MILWAUKEE— Enjoy your avocado toast and guacamole now, because an avocado shortage could soon be on the way. It comes as the United States government is imposing a temporary ban on avocados from Mexico.

The U.S. is temporarily suspending imports after an American inspector was apparently threatened while working in northern Mexico. About 80% of avocados sold in the U.S. come from Mexico, which could mean price hikes and shortages may not be far off.

It is something that has restaurants worried about low supplies in the coming weeks or prices going sky high. At Lopez Bakery on Milwaukee’s south side, where avocados feature prominently on the menu, they worry about having to pass the costs on to customers.

Owner Cynthia Lopez said it is cause for concern.

“First thing that ran through my head was 'Oh great, this is going to cost me a lot,'" said Lopez. '“Am I going to be able to keep it in our supply or on our menu or just take it off?”'

Lopez said the avocado price spike is just the latest of many price increases she has seen for key ingredients.

“We used to use chicken breasts, they went from .99 cents a pound to $2.90 a pound," Lopez said.

Lopez Bakery said they may end up having to take avocado off the menu temporarily if prices get too high. ​