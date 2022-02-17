MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council recently dedicated one of the city’s streets to a long time African American business owner.

Cleotha Adams and his auto shop have been a staple on 5th Street in Milwaukee for more than half a century. Now, drivers will see Adams’ name posted there in his honor.

Originally from Mississippi, Adams moved to Kansas City after high school to learn auto body work.

He eventually found his way to Milwaukee to start his own shop in 1966, Adam’s Auto Body Shop, where he is in the business of making cars look whole again.

Adams said he has stayed in business so long for several reasons

“You gotta have an abundance of patience to deal with the public and when the job gets a little tedious and have enough patience to walk away and then come back in a little while. As they say, get a cup of coffee.” said Adams.

Adams has no plan to retire any time soon. In fact, he and his team have several vehicles they are currently working on.

He said the more years he is in the business, the longer he wants to service the community.​

Now, that community he loves to serve, is giving something back to him.

Adams said his daughter wrote to the Common Council about his list of accomplishments, which prompted the city to dedicate 5th Street in his honor

It’s something he is very proud of.

“I say to [people] when they [say] something kind of harsh, ‘Wait a minute, I don’t want to have to tell you to get off my street.’ That’s always in the back [of] my mind; I don’t want to have to tell you to get off my street,” he said with a laugh.