MASS. - Customers can grab free N95 masks while at Big Y supermarket locations across the state this weekend.
Up to three free masks are available to each customer at all Big Y locations on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There are over 30 Big Y supermarkets in Massachusetts, including in Worcester, Holden, Spencer, Southbridge, Chicopee, Springfield, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Pittsfield, Great Barrington and Lee.
The free masks have been provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.