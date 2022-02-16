NEW YORK — Workers at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island will likely be voting next month on whether to unionize, setting up an organized labor battle that could draw national attention.

Sources close to the Amazon Labor Union told NY1 they have reached an agreement with the company to hold a union election for one of their warehouses on Staten Island at the end of next month.

The election will start on March 25 and end on March 30, the sources said. It will be held in person in a tent outside of the facility.

The union, which is not affiliated with any other organized labor union in the city, has been rallying workers outside of the facility for months to try to get an election.

The date must be signed off by the National Labor Relations Board, who will conduct the election. That approval is expected to occur in the coming days.