NEW YORK — Members of the restaurant industry held a statewide call for lawmakers to add alcohol to-go into the state’s budget on Wednesday.



Alcohol to-go was something allowed during New York state's state of emergency during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon after the state of emergency expired, state politicians allowed the delivery option to expire as well.



What You Need To Know Alcohol-to-go was something allowed during New York State’s state of emergency during the height of the pandemic



According to a Siena College poll, 55% of New Yorkers support the measure and roughly one third oppose it



Liquor stores are against selling alcohol to-go because of the direct competition



Lobbyist want the legislation added into the budget. They have limited time to gather support. The budget is due at the end of March

“It’s very simple. If alcohol to-go doesn’t get passed, you’re kicking the leg from underneath our barstool," Neir's Tavern owner Loycent Gordon said. "We’re going to be faced with a shaky, unstable and uncertain time."



Gordon said he saw sales rise up to 10% during the state of emergency, when restaurants were only allowed to deliver.



“[Restaurants] have one color. That’s green, but we’re bleeding red right now, and we really need help,” NYS Latino Restaurant Bar and Lounge Association Executive Director Arelia Taveras said.



Restaurants have a majority of support from New Yorkers. According to a Siena College poll, 55% of New Yorkers support the measure and roughly one third oppose it.



Liquor stores are against selling alcohol to-go because of the direct competition, but the biggest supporter may be Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has said she is in favor of the legislation.



Gordon said revenue has dropped due to COVID-19 surges which have kept people home.

Lobbyist have limited time to gather support. The budget is due at the end of March.