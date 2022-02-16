RACINE, Wis.— The Main Project and Cafe in downtown Racine is not only brewing up coffee, but it is also making history.

Owner Deontrae Mayfield said it’s the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city of Racine.

“It’s an honor and a privilege, to say the least. It is surprising that we’ve never had a Black coffee shop before that solely just brewed and made coffee, but I’ll take it,” said Mayfield.

However, business at The Main Project and Cafe goes beyond just coffee.

“We try to serve as a community center and a coffee shop, we try to fill the needs of our city in particular kids,” said Mayfield.

The coffee shop offers after-school programs and services for local youth and families. It is a healthy place for students to hang out and have time to take part in workshops,

“We offer furniture making classes, book reading classes, creative writing classes,” said Mayfield.

Mayfield is also offering free breakfast during the week for all students in the Racine Unified School District.

“I don’t care if you are in elementary school, high school— we are offering free breakfast to all students,” said Mayfield.

Free breakfast for students is served between 7:00 and 8:30 a.m. The Main Project and Cafe is located at 1014 State St.

