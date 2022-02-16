COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio-based meat producers may claim as much as $250,000 each from the state in an effort to expand and strengthen the food supply chain.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that 40 companies will divy $10 million to “help them expand capacity and meet the growing demand for meat processing services.” DeWine’s office said the grants will help create 830 jobs.
“The supply chain issues that our country is facing have put increased pressure on our meat processors, and they can't keep up with the demand," said DeWine. "By awarding this money, we can help these Ohio businesses enhance their operations to strengthen the local meat supply chain and reduce reliance on out-of-state processors."
The State of Ohio solicited grant applications in December for the program.
The state requires companies to use funds for the following purposes:
- New/upgraded machinery/equipment
- New/upgraded technology products
- Personnel training costs
- Plant construction/expansion – confinement
- Plant construction/expansion – processing
- Plant construction/expansion – refrigeration
- Food safety certification costs
- Cooperative interstate shipment program costs
The state said it received 143 applications. The 40 companies were chosen on a first come, first serve basis pending eligibility.
According to government data, the price of meat has been increasing more than other products. From January 2021 to January 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index for urban consumers in the Midwest for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs jumped 13.3%.