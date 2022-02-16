BRILLION, Wis. — One might find Megan Holzschuh installing lawn mower engines, seat latches or maybe assembling engines.

That variety is part of what keeps her assembly job at AriensCo, in Brillion, engaging.

What You Need To Know AriensCo is seeking about 100 people for open manufacturing jobs

It makes snow blowers and lawn mowers used around the world

Employees and management highlight the ability to learn new skills and move within the company ​

“I like that I get to do multiple stations because it’s not just boring do the same thing every single day,” she said. “Right now I’m in the Master Assembler program, so I’ll get to learn the whole line at some point which will be really nice because then it’s a different thing every single day.”

Holzschuh has been with the company for a little more than a year and has built her skills and knowledge to the point where she’s helping train others.

“I never used power tools, ever. So it was really awesome to create a new skill set that I can be like, ‘Yeah, I know how to use all this stuff now,’” she said. “It’s also awesome to teach other people. I’m currently training somebody today.”

Building those skills, and the potential to move up, are aspects of the job highlighted by both employees and management at Ariens.

The company is seeking people for about 100 manufacturing positions, ranging from assemblers to machine operators, painters, welders and other skilled positions. It also has open professional positions.

Welder Conner Gibson has worked at Ariens for eight years, building his skills and watching others come up the ranks.

He recounts the story of a fellow welder.

“She started out in picking and she did the Grown Your Own Welder program through Ariens. Now she’s a welder I trained,” he said. “She’s one of the better welders we have. You can grow. There’s always a spot for somebody here.”

Alyssa Laabs was hired on as an assembler three months ago.

With the help of her co-workers, she’s transitioned into her job building snow blowers and is learning something new daily.

“Yesterday I thought was a really good day because I learned something new. I was excited to tell my family about it,” Laabs said.

It’s not unusual for employees to see their finished work in the store or at work in the Wisconsin communities where they live.

“Every time I see an Ariens product I’m like, ‘Oh, I probably made that,’” Holzschuh said. “Or, if I see them at the store, I’ll check the tags to see if I actually made it.”

Open careers at AriensCo can be found here.