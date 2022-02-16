RALEIGH, N.C. — More women than men left the workforce during the pandemic, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor.

Now, a local nonprofit is offering resources to help turn that statistic around.

Dress for Success Triangle relaunched a program called Career Pathways to Confidence.

The program is designed specifically for women seeking employment in a new field.

A woman who participated in the pilot program last year says it worked to her benefit.

“During the course, I obtained a job," said client Awana Payne. "I’m working as an administrative assistant at the University of Chapel Hill right now.”

The course is already underway, but you can join in at any point.

“This is what I believe Dress for Success provides, confidence in your journey whether you are looking for a job, looking to improve some job skills or become more confident," Payne said.

The course runs through June.