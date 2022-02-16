MILWAUKEE— With unemployment down to just 2.8% in Wisconsin and 4% nationwide, employers are struggling to find workers with nearly 11 million open jobs nationwide.

"There are some generational challenges in recruiting," Beth Mbow, the human resources manager for the City of Wauwatosa, told Spectrum News 1. "Millennials really don't stay at their job forever any more. People used to come to government jobs especially and stay until retirement. We know that's no longer the case— it's the new normal and something we've worked to adapt to."

Mbow added that even industries which are traditionally in demand, including government employment, are changing up their recruitment techniques to try and get more potential employees to sign on.

"Employers need to be adaptable and they need to be flexible, and they need to pay attention to what candidates and ultimately employees want in employment," Mbow added.

